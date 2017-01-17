Slain toddler’s mom sentenced to 20 years in prison

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A woman whose 3-year-old son’s body was found burned in the woods in Wells County will spend 20 years in prison.

The Bluffton News-Banner reports that 22-year-old Breanna Arnold was sentenced Tuesday on a plea deal with prosecutors that saw her convicted for dealing in meth, and tossed a charge of neglect and five other charges related to Owen Collins’ death. The boy’s body was found in a cardboard box in a wooded area in January 2015.

Prosecutors say she, her boyfriend 31-year-old Zachary Barnes, and a 16-year-old boy were all using drugs the night before the boy’s death, then tried to get rid of his body.

Barnes admitted to killing the boy in August of 2015 and was sentenced to 50 years in prison. The 16-year-old, Zachary Barker, has pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse and dealing methamphetamine.