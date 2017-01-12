Sherman Blvd shooting victim identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a woman who was found shot to death last night in a Fort Wayne alley.

30-year-old Stephania Bartlett was found in an alley on Sherman Boulevard near St. Mary’s Avenue Wednesday night. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her cause of death was determined to be gunshot wounds, and her death has been ruled a homicide; it’s the second killing in Fort Wayne so far this year.

If you know anything about the shooting, contact police.