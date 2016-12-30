Senator Joe Donnely welcomes the American sanctions against Russia

INDIANA (NETWORK INDIANA): Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly calls the American sanctions against Russia “a welcome first step.

Donnelly said it’s “outrageous” that Russian intelligence agencies apparently directed the hacking and leaking of Democratic Party emails in hopes of tilting the election toward Donald Trump. He said he doesn’t expect Russian meddling to stop, and says the US has to be ready to push back harder — potentially with cyber-retaliation of its own.

President Obama expelled 35 Russian diplomats from the US, accusing them of using their status as cover for spying.

The administration also banned four top Russian intelligence officials from traveling to the US and blocked them from accessing any assets in the US. But it’s not clear that they have any. Donnelly said even if the penalties turn out to be symbolic, it’s an important declaration that the US won’t ignore Russian political interference.

Donnelly’s repeating his call for a congressional investigation so the public has a clearer picture of what Russia did. Representatives Susan Brooks (R-5th) and Andre Carson (D-7th) have also supported calls for a congressional inquiry.