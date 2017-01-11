Second woman admits fraud in Masters of Cosmetology case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman is pleading guilty to federal fraud charges.

38-year-old Rachel Crawford was charged with fraudulently obtaining federal financial funds from the US Department of Education through the Family Federal Education Loans program when she was the financial aid director at the Masters of Cosmetology Beuaty College in Fort Wayne.

Crawford has agreed to plead guilty to the charges in the near future, according to the US Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana.

She’s the second person charged in the scheme; Kaydean Geist pleaded guilty back in October and is serving two years on probation.