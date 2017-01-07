Save big at local restaurants during Savor Fort Wayne 2017

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An event featuring more than 30 Fort Wayne restaurants and some great deals kicks off next week.
Jan. 11 marks the beginning of Savor Fort Wayne 2017. The event goes until Jan. 22, according to Visit Fort Wayne.
Many restaurants are offering discounts during the event. The restaurants participating in Savor Fort Wayne are below.
- Asakusa
- Bandidos
- Black Canyon Restaurant
- Bourbon Street Hideaway
- Casa Restaurants
- Champions
- Chappell’s Steaks and Seafood
- Club Soda
- DeBrand Fine Chocolates
- Don Hall’s Factory
- Don Hall’s Gas House
- Don Hall’s Guesthouse Grille
- Don Hall’s Takaoka
- Don Hall’s Tavern at Coventry
- Don Hall’s Triangle Park
- Eddie Merlot’s
- el Azteca Mexican Restaurant
- The Golden
- Henry’s Restaurant
- The Hub at the Hilton
- Junk Ditch Brewing Company
- Mad Anthony Brewing Company
- Main Street Bistro & Martini Lounge
- Naked Tchopstix
- The Oyster Bar
- Queen of Sheba
- Red River Steakhouse
- The Rib Room
- Salud! Tapas N Tequila
- Scotty’s Brewhouse
- Shigs In Pit
- Shoccu
- Tolon
- Trolley Steaks & Seafood
- Trubble Brewing
- Tucanos Brazilian Grill
- Wine Down
You can read about what each restaurant is offering at Visit Fort Wayne’s website.