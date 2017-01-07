Save big at local restaurants during Savor Fort Wayne 2017

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An event featuring more than 30 Fort Wayne restaurants and some great deals kicks off next week.

Jan. 11 marks the beginning of Savor Fort Wayne 2017. The event goes until Jan. 22, according to Visit Fort Wayne.

Many restaurants are offering discounts during the event. The restaurants participating in Savor Fort Wayne are below.

Asakusa

Bandidos

Black Canyon Restaurant

Bourbon Street Hideaway

Casa Restaurants

Champions

Chappell’s Steaks and Seafood

Club Soda

DeBrand Fine Chocolates

Don Hall’s Factory

Don Hall’s Gas House

Don Hall’s Guesthouse Grille

Don Hall’s Takaoka

Don Hall’s Tavern at Coventry

Don Hall’s Triangle Park

Eddie Merlot’s

el Azteca Mexican Restaurant

The Golden

Henry’s Restaurant

The Hub at the Hilton

Junk Ditch Brewing Company

Mad Anthony Brewing Company

Main Street Bistro & Martini Lounge

Naked Tchopstix

The Oyster Bar

Queen of Sheba

Red River Steakhouse

The Rib Room

Salud! Tapas N Tequila

Scotty’s Brewhouse

Shigs In Pit

Shoccu

Tolon

Trolley Steaks & Seafood

Trubble Brewing

Tucanos Brazilian Grill

Wine Down

You can read about what each restaurant is offering at Visit Fort Wayne’s website.