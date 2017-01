FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The local Fort Wayne Salvation Army will continue to stay open for those who need a warm place to stay.

The location at 2901 N. Clinton St., north of W. State Blvd, will provide snacks, meals, cots and bedding and warm showers.

The shelter will be open to men, women and children (with adults). For more information, call 260-744-2311.