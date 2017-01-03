RV manufacturer expands to LaGrange, creates 425 new jobs

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An RV manufacturer is expanding to LaGrange and is creating up to 425 new jobs by 2019.

Forest River, a full-line RV manufacturer that is based in Elkhart, plans to invest $6.7 million in LaGrange. It is buying four existing facilities, which will cover 450,000-square-feet in more than 100 acres, according to Forest River.

“If you see an RV on the road, chances are it was built in Indiana,” said Governor Mike Pence. “As a national leader in manufacturing, Hoosiers’ hard work and innovations have built Indiana into the world’s choice location for designing and building RVs.”

Renovations have started on three facilities, which have been vacant for more than eight years. The company will evaluate the fourth facility later this year.

Operations will begin in one facility by mid-January and two other facilities by May 2017.

Forest River also operates facilities in Goshen, Millersburg, Topkea, Middlebury and Wakarusa.

Anyone interested in applying for the new jobs, can apply on Forest River’s website.