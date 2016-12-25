Ronald McDonald House begins “Give a Little Love” campaign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An area charity is asking people to “give a little love” before the end of the year.

The Ronald McDonald House’s annual “Give a Little Love” campaign runs through December 31st, and Teresa White of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Indiana tells WOWO News it’s crucial to them:

“This is an opportunity for us to raise the funds that we need to keep the program running successfully in 2017,” White says. “Our goal is to keep families together, and the support from the community allows us to do that, so when families stay with us they can do so free of charge.”

The Ronald McDonald House program provides a place to stay for families with seriously ill or injured children while their kids are in the hospital. There’s one at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.

For more info, or to donate, click here.