Rexnord Gives Notice to Employees

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Rexnord has delivered formal notice to its Indianapolis workers that layoffs will begin at the west side facility in February, and as part of their layoff process, workers will be asked to train their replacements.

Union officials representing the workers at Rexnord said Friday morning the company has told 350 workers the layoffs will begin in February of next year, and that the plant will close in June.

Rexnord is shutting down the plant on the west side and moving that production work to Monterrey, Mexico. Rexnord announced their plan to move its Indianapolis operations to Monterrey in October and the decision was made final in November.

The union says it has also reached a severance agreement with the company for its members.

“We are highly disappointed that Rexnord has made the heartless decision to close this highly profitable plant and take away the livelihood of over 300 dedicated, hard-working employees. This severance package is only a band aid for the employees who are losing their jobs,” said Chuck Jones, Local 1999 President.

Each worker will receive $500 by the end of this year, $1,500 when the plant closes, one week of pay for each year of service and six months of medical and dental benefits. They will also receive monthly bonuses of $50 for on-time delivery, $50 for productivity and $50 for quality.

Union members said they are still hopeful President-elect Donald Trump will reach a deal to save their jobs, similar to the agreement that saved 800 production jobs at the Indianapolis Carrier plant, which originally slated 1,400 jobs to move from their west side plant to Mexico.