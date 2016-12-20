Retired firefighter pension bill draws debate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There’s a bit of contention between Fort Wayne’s Mayor and City Council over insurance deductibles for retired city firefighters.

The News-Sentinel reports it started with Mayor Tom Henry’s veto of a bill that would have limited some deductible payments over the next two years, in an attempt to offset increases by reimbursing up to half the cost for retirees who signed on before 2014 or ended up leaving the department on a disability pension.

Henry argues the firefighters union addressed the issue earlier this year, but some Council members say the bill is needed to “remedy an oversight,” before accusing Henry of letting families on fixed incomes “bear the brunt” of the oversight.

Six Council members approved the initial bill, and that’s as many votes as are needed to overturn the veto.