Report of man with gun at Indiana University was unfounded

By AP News -
(Photo Supplied/ IU)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) _ Indiana University police say a report of a man with a gun that turned out to be unfounded prompted an emergency notification to campus.

The alert went out Tuesday night after officers responded a report of a man trying to conceal a handgun from another person near a residence hall at the school in Bloomington. Police reviewed surveillance footage and determined the person wasn’t holding a gun.

The person wasn’t immediately found and there were no reports of shots fired, so an updated notification said there was no imminent threat.

Police eventually found a non-student who matched the description of the man and had been visiting a student at Pine Hall. He told investigators he’d been trying to hide a marijuana cigarette, not a gun. No charges are being sought.

