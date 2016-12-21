Report of man with gun at Indiana University was unfounded

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) _ Indiana University police say a report of a man with a gun that turned out to be unfounded prompted an emergency notification to campus.

The alert went out Tuesday night after officers responded a report of a man trying to conceal a handgun from another person near a residence hall at the school in Bloomington. Police reviewed surveillance footage and determined the person wasn’t holding a gun.

IU Bloomington Alert! A subject with a gun has been reported on campus. Take safe shelter. Lock door. Call 911 with info. Follow official in — Indiana University (@IUBloomington) December 21, 2016

The person wasn’t immediately found and there were no reports of shots fired, so an updated notification said there was no imminent threat.

IU Bloomington Update: Investigation is on-going. Threat is no longer imminent. Resume normal routine but remain vigilant. See emergency.iu. — Indiana University (@IUBloomington) December 21, 2016

Police eventually found a non-student who matched the description of the man and had been visiting a student at Pine Hall. He told investigators he’d been trying to hide a marijuana cigarette, not a gun. No charges are being sought.