Report: Coats top pick for Director of National Intelligence

WASHINGTON (WOWO): He won’t be retired for long if the sources are true.

Former Indiana U.S. Senator Dan Coats is President-elect Donald Trump’s top pick to be the Director of National Intelligence, sources tell NBC News.

Coats met with Trump towards the end of November at Trump Tower. At the time, he told reporters that he was “not seeking a specific position” but rather offered advice, according to the Indy Star.

Later, however, a report by the Indy Star stated that Coats was considering a position in Trump’s administration.

Coats retired from his longtime U.S. Senate seat and did not run for re-election in November. Republican Todd Young defeated Democrat Evan Bayh for the right to replace him.