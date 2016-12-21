Renovations coming to former New Haven Elementary School building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The East Allen County Schools board has approved renovations to the former New Haven Elementary School building.

The board approved the resolutions supporting the building makeover Tuesday. The $2 million project will be funded by a general obligation bond, according to the Journal Gazette.

Chief Financial Officer Kirby Stahly told the newspaper, the building, which houses an alternative school, will include the district’s data center and house some district employees after the renovation.

He said work is expected to be done by the start of the school year.