Purdue University’s newspaper cuts print publication days

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP): The student newspaper at Purdue University is reducing the number of print publication days from five to two a week.

Pat Kuhnle is publisher and general manager of The Exponent and tells The Lafayette Journal & Courier that it’s a response to readers’ habits.

Leaders at the student newspaper say they’ll be able to develop a stronger emphasis on digital presence.

The newspaper will print on Mondays and Thursdays starting next semester. The weekly print readership is estimated at 75,000 people.

The website had 1.1 million visitors in 2016, including 700,000 unique visitors.