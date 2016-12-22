Public memorial services set for former Mayor Hudnut

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Public memorial services have been set in January for former Indianapolis Mayor Bill Hudnut.

He died earlier this month in Maryland, following a lengthy illness. He was 84 years old. The Indianapolis Star reports that one of the services will be held Jan. 7 at 11 a.m. at Second Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis.

Hudnut was the city’s longest-serving mayor. He held office for four terms, beginning in 1976. He oversaw the relocation of the NFL’s Baltimore Colts to Indianapolis and he was mayor when the 1987 Pan American games were brought to the city.

Hudnut previously represented Indianapolis in Congress before becoming mayor. He is survived by his wife, Beverly, and four children.