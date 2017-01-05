FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man accused of killing three people and an unborn baby may face the death penalty.

Marcus Dansby, 20, is charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion for the death penalty in the case.

Early Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, police responded to a home in the 300 block of Holton Avenue on reports of gunshots. When officers arrived, they found Traeven Harris, Dajahiona Arrington and Consuela Arrington dead.

The family was shot to death. Dajahiona Arrington was 8 ½ months pregnant and was due the week she was killed.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said her baby was a viable age if born. The cause of death of the baby boy was intrauterine demise due to gunshot wounds of the head to the mother and the manner of death is homicide. The baby was the 30th homicide victim in Allen County in 2016.

The trial for Dansby is scheduled for Feb. 27 to March 3, 2017.

