Professors sign letter protesting Trump pick for Attorney General

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Indiana News Service): Hundreds of legal scholars from almost every state, including Indiana, are objecting to the president-elect’s choice of Senator Jeff Sessions, an Alabama Republican, for U.S. attorney general.

More than 1,200 law professors, including Pamela Foley at Indiana University Maurer School of Law, signed a letter urging Congress to reject the nomination, stating their belief that Sessions would not fairly enforce the law or promote justice and equality. Foley said her main concern is Sessions’ record on voting rights.

“His job will be to enforce our nation’s laws fairly, and I would hope to promote justice and equality, as it says in the letter,” Foley said. “Given his record, I do not think that he would do that and is not an appropriate person for the position.”

The letter mentions Sessions’ 1985 prosecution of three civil rights activists for voter fraud in Alabama, and his continued opposition to policies promoting the rights of women and the LGBTQ community. A spokesman for Sessions said the senator has dedicated his career to upholding the rule of law, ensuring public safety and prosecuting government corruption.

The Senate Judiciary Committee began confirmation hearings last week.

In 1986, Sessions’ nomination for a federal judgeship was rejected by the Republican controlled Senate Judiciary Committee. Foley said it was because of racially insensitive comments Sessions had made.

“Evidence that reflected what seemed like prejudice against African Americans came to light,” she said. “And, as the letter says, it does not seem that his views have evolved in a way that would make him the right choice for this position.”

Professors from 176 law schools in 49 states signed the letter, which was sent on Tuesday – the same day six people were arrested during an NAACP protest sit-in at Sessions’ office in Alabama.