PREVIEW: Allen County council hearing for Buskirk Seat, Friday

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): With just four days before the November elections, Roy Buskirk passed away, and his name remained on the ballot. However, that created a bit of controversy once the votes were tallied.

RELATED: Allen County councilman Roy Buskirk passes away, 72

The decision to leave Buskirk’s name on the ballot was made by the Allen County Election Board. Allen County Republican Party Chairman, Steve Shine tells WOWO News, there simply was not enough time to remove his name from the ballot.

“The election board members agreed, that it was impossible to remove Mr. Buskirk’s name from the ballot,” said Shine. “It was already contained in the electronic voting machines, there were other ballots already cast before his death… 36,890 ballots had been cast by November 4th, 2016 and a significant number of those were for the top three Republican vote getters, Eric Tippmann, Bob Armstrong and Roy Buskrirk.”

The race was called early for republican incumbents Robert Armstrong and Roy Buskirk and for republican Eric Tippmann.

The Allen County Election Board is required to certify those individuals as the top three vote getters in the Allen County Council race, and they did. If a candidate can’t fulfill their duties and is unable to serve, than that seat is filled by a caucus of the party that won the election; in this case, the Republican Party.

RELATED: How does Allen County GOP handle Councilman’s passing and the election?

But the certified results are being challenged.

Democratic candidate for County Council, Palermo Galindo, the fourth highest vote-getter, argues he should fill Buskirk’s vacancy, because he’s next in line. Galindo has filed a lawsuit and is suing the Allen County Election Board.

Come 10:00 a.m., Friday, all sides will make their case, (according to Shine, the Allen County Republican Party will also be presenting their legal argument). Then the court will decide, who gets to take the seat.

RELATED: Republican chairman, “democrats are trying to steal one of the Allen County Council seats”