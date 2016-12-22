Ohio Supreme Court rejects teen rapist’s 112-year sentence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A divided Ohio Supreme Court has overturned a convicted rapist’s 112-year prison sentence imposed for crimes committed when he was 15.

The court ruled 4-3 Thursday that the 2008 sentence given to Brandon Moore constitutes cruel and unusual punishment and violates a U.S. Supreme Court mandate against life sentences for juvenile crimes not involving homicides.

Moore was tried as an adult and convicted by a jury in the 2001 armed kidnapping, robbery and gang rape of a 22-year-old Youngstown State University student.

Prosecutors argued Moore’s sentence is constitutional because it involved multiple and consecutive sentences and not a single sentence of life without parole.

Moore’s attorneys said such lengthy sentences for juveniles who didn’t commit homicides must provide meaningful opportunity for release.

Moore will now be resentenced.