Officials: Indiana bald eagle may be 1 of oldest in US

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP): Indiana wildlife officials say a bald eagle introduced to the state 28 years ago may be one of the oldest bald eagles in the U.S.

Assistant nongame bird biologist Amy Kearns of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the female eagle known as C43 was spotted last month at Monroe Lake, where she was released in 1988.

Kearns says only seven other banded eagles in the U.S. have been reported to live 28 years or longer.

Biologists brought C43 and 72 other eaglets to Indiana to start the state’s bald eagle restoration program

Bald eagles were on the state and federal endangered species list when Indiana began its program in 1985. There’s now an estimated 250 to 300 eagle nesting territories in Indiana.