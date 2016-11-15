Norwell students allegedly chant “Build The Wall” during basketball game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Community Schools Board is reaching out to Norwell High School officials after an incident at a girl’s basketball game earlier this month.

The News-Sentinel reports that the district is reaching out “in a constructive fashion” after some teens, apparently Norwell students, began chanting “Build the Wall” during a game between Norwell and Wayne High School.

Board President Mark GiaQuinta noted that he felt Norwell officials “would want to know about it.” FWCS officials have reportedly already spoken with the Wayne High School girls’ team about the incident.

That chant is referring to President-Elect Donald Trump’s promise to build a wall at the United States’ southern border to prevent illegal immigration from Mexico.