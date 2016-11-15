Norwell students allegedly chant “Build The Wall” during basketball game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Community Schools Board is reaching out to Norwell High School officials after an incident at a girl’s basketball game earlier this month.
The News-Sentinel reports that the district is reaching out “in a constructive fashion” after some teens, apparently Norwell students, began chanting “Build the Wall” during a game between Norwell and Wayne High School.
Board President Mark GiaQuinta noted that he felt Norwell officials “would want to know about it.” FWCS officials have reportedly already spoken with the Wayne High School girls’ team about the incident.
That chant is referring to President-Elect Donald Trump’s promise to build a wall at the United States’ southern border to prevent illegal immigration from Mexico.
This is a lie! My daughter plays for Wayne and several items are incorrect or down right false! First, my daughter has informed me that no official from the school or the coaching staff has addressed anything! Furthermore, I’ve was at the game the other night never once did I hear anything regarding a wall or heckling from the norwell fans. There was hardly anyone even there!
Hi there,
Please contact FWCS. We’re just reporting what they said.
Chanting “build the wall” offensive?! How thin skinned are people, really? Whats offensive is the violence and destruction of businesses and private property, shouting obscenities (in the name of politics)!… It seems our political leaders are more interested in just stirring things up.
Thats pretty funny tho