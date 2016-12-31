No injuries after pair of Fort Wayne fires

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Fire Department dealt with two house fires yesterday.

Crews were called to a home in the 4600 block of Plaza Drive at 4:50pm Friday to find a two-story home with an active fire in the home’s breezeway. It had started in the kitchen.

Two people and two pets who had been inside escaped safely. The fire was out within 20 minutes, but the hour suffered heavy damage.

Then at 11:33pm, crews were dispatched to a three-story home in the 900 block of third street. The occupant had escaped after trying to put out the fire himself.

The fire, which had spread to all three stories, also did moderate damage to a home next door. It was under control shortly before midnight.

Both fires are under investigation.