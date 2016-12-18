Next Big Weather Story: Sub-zero air temperatures and wind chills

By Kayla Blakeslee
ALLEN COUNTy, Ind. (WOWO): Get ready for more bitter cold temperatures to hit the WOWO listening area. Forecasters with the National Weather Service are predicting lighter snow accumulations Sunday afternoon, Dec. 18, across northern Indiana, but Sunday night into Monday morning will feature sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chills between -10 and -30 degrees.

A quieter weather pattern is then expected Tuesday through the remainder of the week as temperatures trend warmer and closer to normal.

