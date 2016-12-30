New Haven police search for Kroger theft suspect

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): The New Haven Police Department is searching for a man accused of breaking into a Kroger and stealing bottles of alcohol on Christmas morning.

Around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, police responded to the Kroger in the 800 block of West Lincoln Highway in New Haven. When officers arrived, they found a broken glass door, according to the New Have Police Department.

Security video footage shows a man entering the store, then taking several bottles of alcohol.

The man is described as tall and black. He was wearing a black coat with fur on the hood and jeans.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call New Haven Police at 260-748-7080 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP.