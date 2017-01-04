New EACS board member sworn in amid controversy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There was some controversy surrounding a new member of the East Allen County Schools board Tuesday.

Board member Leland Etzler had to resign due to health issues, and wanted his wife Gayle to take his place, but the Journal Gazette reports that while that was eventually approved, it came with some debate over whether they should just appoint her or hold interviews with interested candidates.

The board had 30 days to fill the vacancy, but doesn’t have a set policy for such occasions, something board member Paulette Nellems argued they need, while President Chris Baker felt that could limit a future board’s options.

Gayle Etzler, as well as fellow newcomer Todd Buckmaster, were sworn in alongside three incumbents: Chris Baker, Bob Nelson and Terry Jo Lightfoot.