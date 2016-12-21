KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two Nappanee brothers were arrested after police say they were dealing meth.

John Borkholder, 33, was arrested and preliminary charged with dealing meth and possession of meth, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department. He’s being held on a $10,250 bond.

His brother, 37-year-old Joshua Borkholder, was arrested and preliminary charged with dealing meth, possession of meth and violation of parole. He’s being held without bond in Kosciusko County Jail.

On Tuesday night, Kosciusko County Drug Task Force officers responded to the block of 13000 North, County Road 700 West in Nappanee.

Officers said the two brother were inside the house during the raid. Police also found meth and $1,800 in cash, according to police.