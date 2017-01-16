Mumps cases see 10-year high

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Mumps cases have reached a 10-year high in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the US has more than 5,300 cases across the country of the disease, which is usually tackled through childhood immunizations. That number isn’t as high as it was in 2006, which had more than 6,500 people infected, according to ABC21.

Before the US started vaccinating for the disease more than 186,000 people would get it per year.

In addition to a swollen jaw, Mumps causes fever, muscle aches, and a loss of appetite, among other symptoms. It can also cause some “complications” in adult cases.