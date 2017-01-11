Multiple crews called to fire at Sauder Feeds, investigation underway

GRABILL, Ind. (WOWO): Investigators are still trying to figure out how a grain building at Sauder Feeds on Grabill Road near Roth Road, caught fire.

The grain and feed facility went up in flames Tuesday night, according to our partners in news at ABC 21. Several fire crews were called in to work the blaze, but it still caused serious damage to the building.

The company produces feed for livestock and for pets. In November 1965, a fire destroyed Sauder’s original feed mill and grain elevator. Then additional fires troubled operations in 1974 and 1975.

Stay tuned to WOWO as we will continue to follow this story and pass along updates once they become available.