More than 103 million Americans expected to travel this holiday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): More than 103 million people are expected to travel for the year-end holidays, according to AAA. About 1.5 million more people are traveling this year compared to 2015.

The increased holiday travel probably has something to do with additional consumer spending, which is the result of rising wages.

“Tis the season for holiday travel, and this year more Americans will travel to celebrate the holidays and ring in the New Year than ever before,” said AAA President and CEO Marshall Doney. “Rising incomes and continued low gas prices make for a joyous holiday travel season.”

About 93.6 million people are expected to drive, which is an increase of 1 ½ percent from last year. AAA believes air travel will increase by 2 ½ percent and 6 million Americans will fly.

Travelers will pay more for gas this year. On Thursday, Dec. 15, the national average price for gas was $2.23, a 23 cent increase from New Year’s Day 2016 national average of $2.00.

For more information about holiday travel go to AAA’s website.