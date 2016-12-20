Monserrate Shirley receives maximum 50-yr sentence

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP): A woman who was one of five people charged in a deadly Indianapolis house explosion has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Monserrate Shirley received the maximum term Tuesday during a sentencing hearing, which stretched over two days because of a large number of witnesses. Shirley tearfully apologized, saying “this is something that will be in my heart forever.”

The 51-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit arson in the November 2012 natural gas explosion that destroyed her home, killed a couple who lived next door and damaged or destroyed 80 homes. More than a dozen of her former neighbors testified about their losses.

Shirley’s defense attorney said she should have received a lesser sentence, arguing that she was coerced by her then-boyfriend.

One of her co-conspirators, Bob Leonard Jr., was sentenced to life in prison by a Fort Wayne jury earlier this year.