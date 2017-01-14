MLK weekend to bring thousands of visitors to FW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Martin Luther King Jr. weekend is expected to bring thousands of visitors to the Fort Wayne area.

Over the weekend, Fort Wayne will host three sports tournaments and a music conference that will attract over 18,000 visitors, according to Visit Fort Wayne‘s estimates.

In sports, the Fort Wayne MLK Volleyball Challenge and 10,000 visitors will return to the Memorial Coliseum from January 14-15. Gym Rats Basketball will host its annual MLK Classic from January 14-15 at the SportONE Parkview Fieldhouse, and the National Softball Association will hold the Snowflake Frenzy at Plex South from January 13-15.

In downtown Fort Wayne, the Indiana Music Education Association will convene for its annual Professional Development Conference at the Grand Wayne Convention Center. From January 12-14, the conference welcomes more than 2,500 music professors, teachers, and students for workshops, performances, and a trade show.

Also don’t forget, for Monday, most city and government offices are closed.