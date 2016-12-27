Minor snow accumulations possible this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Temperatures across Indiana peaked at 66 degrees Monday… but another blast of winter is around the bend.

Joe Skowronek of the National Weather Service says the area could see up to an inch of snow Thursday.

“The main things are that the visibilities may drop real fast and the winds will get real strong so there may be some localized areas that will get some minor accumulations on Thursday,” says Skowronek.

The National Weather Service says central and southern Indiana may see a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain during Saturday afternoon as celebrations begin for New Year’s Eve.

Northern Indiana will likely avoid the wintry mix on Saturday leading into Sunday.