Mike Pence starts day with message for Congress

WASHINGTON (AP): Vice President-elect Mike Pence has a message for Capitol Hill: “It’s time to get to work.”

President-elect Donald Trump’s second in command made the comment on Tuesday as he entered Trump Tower in New York as members of Congress convened in Washington for the first time in 2017.

Pence said he would spend Wednesday on Capitol Hill meeting with members of the House and Senate about the incoming administration’s agenda.

He said, “It’s time to keep our word to the American people.”

The priorities Pence mentioned were “repealing and replacing Obamacare” along with plans to “roll back” regulations.

Pence also said there would likely be another Cabinet announcement in the coming days.