INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana governor’s office says Vice President-elect Mike Pence will complete his term in the state’s top office.

Pence spokeswoman Kara Brooks said Thursday that Pence will remain in office until his term ends Jan. 9. Pence will become vice president when President-elect Donald Trump takes office Jan. 20.

Republican Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb won election Tuesday to succeed Pence. Holcomb on Wednesday left open the possibility of an early gubernatorial transition by saying that decision was up to Pence.

Pence was elected governor in 2012 after 12 years in Congress.

A rally to welcome Pence back to the state is set for Thursday evening on the grounds of Indianapolis International Airport.