Michigan City woman accused of ripping testicle off man

A violent domestic dispute led to a severe and unimaginable injury in Michigan City.

Tara Pegues is accused of grabbing her boyfriend’s testicles and detaching one of them from his body, according to ABC 57.

Witnesses told police they heard a lot of commotion from their apartment on Spring St. in Michigan City Thursday. Pegues and her boyfriend had an apparent scuffle over the man’s apparent infidelity. The witness described it like “kids wrestling,” according to ABC 57.

When the boyfriend attempted to leave the apartment, that’s when Pegues did what she’s accused of doing, according to court documents.

Pegues is charged with aggravated and domestic battery, which are level 3 and 6 felonies respectively. Her bond has been set at $25,000.

The victim has since been released from the hospital.