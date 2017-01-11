Merger causes Fort Wayne TV shakeup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A pair of Fort Wayne TV stations will have new owners in a big TV company merger.

The Federal Communications Commission has approved a $4.6-billion corporate takeover of Media General by the Nexstar Broadcasting Group, according to our Partners in News at ABC21. The move means WANE-TV, a CBS afifliate owned by Media General, will become part of Nexstar.

Meanwhile, WFFT-TV, which was already a Nexstar property, has been sold to USA Television Holdings.

The move also means Nexstar has now reached federal national broadcast reach limits.