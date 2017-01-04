Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana receives $50K grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Lutheran Foundation is taking more steps to help people in need of mental health services.

The foundation awarded $50,000 to Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana. The grant will help support the services MHANI provides, such as: suicide prevention efforts, education and training, guardianship services, Cedars Hope and Kids on the Block, according to MHANI.

“We are pleased to receive continued support from The Lutheran Foundation,” Executive Director of MHANI Lisa Smith said.

Since 1995, the Lutheran Foundation has invested more than $156 million in regional organization, churches and schools.

RELATED: Parkview adds Christian-based mental health services with grant money

In 2016, the Lutheran Foundation awarded Parkview Behavioral health $125,000 for faith-based outpatient therapy options.

RELATED: Find mental health resources, doctors on new Lutheran Foundation website