Marion Police dealing with rash of counterfeit cash

MARION, Ind. (WOWO): Some “funny money” is making the rounds in Grant County.

Police in Marion say several fake $100 bills have been used at local businesses. Fort Wayne’s NBC reports that 10 businesses have been affected over the past couple of days, and all of them are on South Western Avenue.

Apparently the suspect, a black man in his mid-20s standing at 5-foot-7 with a thin build, shaved head and gold-colored teeth, makes a small purchase, pays with the counterfeit money, gets his change and leaves immediately, sometimes not even taking what he was buying.

The man also has tattoos under his left eye and on his neck. If you know who he is, contact police.