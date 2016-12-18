FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Many streets remain ice-covered, slick and hazardous due freezing temperatures coupled with packed-snow and ice from the weekend’s freezing rain.

Overnight, a light snow and rain along with freezing temperatures required crews to return to main roads.

According to a press release, issued by Fort Wayne officials, street crews will continue salting and sanding main roadways and neighborhood streets throughout Sunday morning. They say the process is slow because of a thick layer of ice on many roads.

Meanwhile, drivers are being encouraged to use extreme caution as several counties remain under travel advisories. To check the status of your county, click here.