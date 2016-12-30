Man totals vehicle in drunk-driving crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Auburn man has been arrested on drunk driving charges after a single-vehicle crash last night.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department tells WOWO News 20-year-old Ashton Tuggle was driving northbound in the 6500 block of County Road 427 when he hit an icy patch on the roadway and lost control.

His vehicle left the road, hitting a ditch and flipping at least twice before coming to a rest on its roof. He suffered minor injuries to his head, while his passenger was uninjured.

Police arrested Tuggle for Operating while Intoxicated and for underage drinking. He was also cited for driving too fast for conditions.