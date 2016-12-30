Man in serious condition after Thursday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is in serious condition after a shooting that happened last night near the intersection of Adams St and Drexel Ave.

The Fort Wayne Police Department tells WOWO News they were called to the scene just after 6pm by a woman who had been passing by and found a man lying on the street and bleeding, near a car with a shattered driver’s side window.

Police aren’t sure if the man was shot inside the car or while standing outside of it. They searched the neighborhood, even using a K9 unit, but didn’t find any witnesses or suspects.

If you know anything about what happened, contact police.