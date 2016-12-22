Update: Man killed in SUV/bus crash on US 33 was co-founder of Mike’s Carwash

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WOWO): One man died and 16 other people were injured after a motor coach collided head-on with an SUV in northeastern Indiana.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department says the SUV was traveling on U.S. 33 about 15 miles northwest of Fort Wayne when it went left of center and collided with the bus around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22.

The driver of the SUV was identified as Edward M. Dahm, 86, according to ABC21. Dahm and his dog were killed.

Dahm co-founded Mike’s Express Carwash with his brother Joe in 1948, the IndyStar reported.

The bus went into a ditch after impact, and about 16 of the approximately 40 passengers aboard went to hospitals with non-critical injuries, sheriff’s officials stated.

The bus owned by Barons Bus was traveling from the Chicago/Gary area to Ohio.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.