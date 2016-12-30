Man arrested after explosive device found in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) _ A Muncie man faces preliminary charges for allegedly making and planting an explosive device that led police to evacuate part of the city’s downtown.

Thirty-three-year-old Lionel Ray Mackey Jr. was arrested Thursday, hours after a local bomb squad destroyed a package containing two devices resembling PVC pipe bombs. No injuries were reported.

The Star Press reports the package was left at a woman’s home and investigators believe Mackey’s alleged actions were motivated by a longstanding domestic issue.

The Muncie man faces preliminary charges that include placing an explosive device, manufacturing a destructive device and attempted aggravated battery.

Mackey was arrested in April 2013 after he allegedly threatened to blow up a Muncie woman’s mobile home. That woman had a month earlier obtained a restraining order against him.