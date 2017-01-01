Man arrested after “crime spree” in 3 states

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): A 41-year-old man is in custody in an Ohio hospital after a crime spree that took place in three states and ended with a wild car chase.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department tells WOWO News Jade Herzog’s problems with police began the day after Christmas when he allegedly walked away from a hospital in Hillsdale, Michigan while on medical leave from the Hillsdale County Jail. Three days later he allegedly stole a car in Stryker, Ohio, then drove to Kunkle, Ohio to break into a home and steal a cell phone.

Between then and December 30th he allegedly stole more vehicles in Michigan and Steuben County, Indiana, including almost being caught by police in Ohio after using a stolen credit card.

Police in Williams County caught up with him shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day, after reports he had stolen three vehicles that day alone. He allegedly tried to ram police vehicles twice during a chase on Country Road 0 near Kunkle before losing control and crashing in a ditch.

No officers were injured in the pursuit. Herzog is facing numerous felony charges.