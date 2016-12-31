Look for a comet on New Year’s Eve

(WOWO): While you bang pots and pans to ring in the new year, look up for another show in the sky.

A comet will be near the moon, according to CNN.com. However, you will need binoculars to see the comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdušáková, which was named after the astronomers who discovered it in 1948.

The comet was first seen this year on Dec. 15 on the low western horizon and on New Year’s Eve it will appear near the moon.

The comet’s brightness will be similar to looking at a faint star with a naked eye.

To read about the two meteor showers that began this month, read the story at CNN’s website.