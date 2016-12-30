Local officials to be sworn in today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The inauguration ceremony for newly elected Allen County officials will be held today.

The ceremony will begin at noon in the Rotunda of the Allen County Courthouse and is open to the public.

The Honorable Paul D. Mathias, former Allen Superior Court Judge and current judge on the State of Indiana Court of Appeals, will deliver remarks and administer the oaths of office. Five County elected officials will be taking their oaths, along with two Allen Superior Court Judges. The list of those being sworn in is below:

· Nelson Peters; County Commissioner

· Robert Armstrong, Justin Busch and Eric Tippmann; County Council

· Craig Nelson; Coroner

· Jeff Sorg; Surveyor

· William Royce; Treasurer

Also being sworn into office will be Allen Superior Court Judges Nancy Boyer and Charles Pratt.