Local bar closes without warning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A local Fort Wayne bar has closed their doors without warning.
A post on social media indicates The Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery is closed permanently, and effective immediately. Comments to the social media post seem to indicate that both the management and employees were given no advance notice.
The location near Jefferson Pointe opened in late 2010.
Tilted Kilt Fort Wayne is closed permanently. Sales are too low to continue operations. Thank you for your… https://t.co/YPi5lj3QKV
— Tilted Kilt (@TKFTWAYNE) January 8, 2017