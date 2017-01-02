Lawsuit against EACS dismissed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A lawsuit against East Allen County Schools over an $87.5-million school renovation bond has been dismissed.

Our partners in news at ABC21 report a lawsuit filed by Jimella Harris in an effort to block the bond was dismissed by an Allen Superior Court judge. Harris claimed the school district didn’t provide the public a chance to inspect the construction and renovation plans, saying they used “unnecessary and unreasonable” haste in the process.

The court ruled that Harris didn’t exhaust all “administrative remedies” before filing the suit, which was the district’s legal argument.

The bond issue will be allowed to appear on the ballot.