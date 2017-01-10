Lawmakers delay ISTEP replacement

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Senate education chief says a replacement for the ISTEP exam, promised for next school year, will likely be delayed by a year or two.

Instead, the Legislature is expected to extend the life of the current test so that a new version can be written and thoroughly vetted before being administered. Republican Sen. Dennis Kruse of Auburn says the state needs to “do it right this time,” saying rushing ISTEP’s replacement into classrooms would create the same problems the old exam had.

Kruse says they’ll seek to make two changes proposed by a study committee: moving the test from March to May, and having teachers grade the essay questions.

Senate President Pro Tem David Long of Fort Wayne explains how much longer we’ll have to wait:

“It’ll take them at least eight months to write the test the way they want it, then they’ll have to test the test,” Long explains. “You’re looking at up to two years.”

Kruse says legislators may change the name of the test to get away from what House Speaker Brian Bosma has called the “broken brand” of ISTEP.