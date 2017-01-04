Lake effect snow showers today through Friday

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Lake effect snow showers are expected to develop Wednesday, but accumulations should be on the light side, according to the National Weather Service.

The lake effect snow showers will continue through Friday and winds gusting between 25 to 35 mph may create some travel impacts.

Storm total lake effect accumulations of two to six inches are possible north of the Toll Road.

In addition, much colder temperatures can be expected across Indiana. Temperatures will drop into the mid-upper teens Wednesday with highs only around 20 Thursday and Friday.

Lows Wednesday through Friday night will drop into the single digits. Come the weekend, subzero wind chills will move in during the evenings and early morning hours.